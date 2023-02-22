HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK leadership row | Supreme Court to deliver verdict on February 23

The judgement on AIADMK leadership row will be pronounced by a bench headed by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari

February 22, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
The judgement on AIADMK leadership row will be pronounced by a bench headed by justice Dinesh Maheshwari. File.

The judgement on AIADMK leadership row will be pronounced by a bench headed by justice Dinesh Maheshwari. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its judgment on the AIADMK dispute between former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deposed party coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

A Bench, led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, would pronounce the verdict in a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting. The judgment was reserved on January 11, 2023, after extensive hearing.

ALSO READ
AIADMK | The ideology-lite Dravidian party

The amendments under contest had led to the appointment of Mr. Palaniswami, represented by senior advocate Aryama Sundaram and advocates Balaji Srinivasan and Rohini Musa, as the party’s interim general secretary. The changes in the bylaws also abolished the post of party coordinator, occupied by Mr. Panneerselvam.

Earlier last year, Mr. Palaniswami had said election to the post of general secretary of the party would not be held till the tussle between him and Mr. Panneerselvam over the party’s leadership was decided by the court.

Editorial | Two is one too many: On AIADMK leadership tussle

Last year, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court had set aside an order passed by a Single Judge on August 17 in favour of Mr. Panneerselvam. The Division Bench had allowed the appeals challenging the verdict of the Single Judge of the High Court, who had nullified the party’s July 11 general council meeting.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar and Guru Krishnakumar had appeared for Mr. Panneerselvam. Mr. Kumar has maintained that his client continues to be the coordinator of the party and that his five-year tenure would end only in December 2026.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.