GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

After nearly two decades, 20 persons get life imprisonment in double murder case in Villupuram

A government bus driver and his relative were murdered over a dispute in 2005; 20 persons have been sentenced to life-terms in connection with this

April 24, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, convicted and sentenced 20 persons to life imprisonment in the case of a double murder case that took place 2005.

According to the prosecution, Kulasekaran, 40, a government bus driver and his relative Karthavarayan, 50 were murdered by a gang in Kannarampattu near Thiruvennainallur in 2005, over a previous rivalry that had spilled over from the local body elections.

Kulasekaran had campaigned against an individual, Nakheeran, 29, who contested in the local body elections in 2005 resulting in personal enmity between them. The two were also involved in a land dispute, and this served as a catalyst for the brewing rivalry.

On November 4, 2005, a gang led by Nakheeran, the prime accused person in the case, murdered Kulasekaran and his relative Karthavarayan. The Thiruvennainallur police registered a case and arrested 26 persons in connection with the double murder. Of these, six persons died during the course of the trial.

Additional District Sessions Court Judge S. Rajasimmavarman awarded life imprisonment to Nakheeran, Govindaraj, Tamilmani, Sivabhushan, Pugazhenthi, Manavalan, Rajendran, Kumaravel, Markandayan, Sudhakar, Palanivel, Murali, Tamilselvan, Arul, Kanagaraj, Mohan Das, Sivanathan, Prabhu, Kali Pasupathy and Arjunan, all from Kannarampattu.

The judge also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on each of them.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / murder / court administration / prison / judge / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.