Tamil Nadu

A surprise even for the cadre

Social media was abuzz after DMK MLA P. Saravanan, who joined the BJP on Sunday morning, found his name in the party’s candidate list released the same evening.

It was a surprise even for the BJP cadre. When reporters questioned BJP State president L. Murugan, he said: “Mr. Saravanan joined the party yesterday itself. We are just making it official in front of you today.” Mr. Murugan said Mr. Saravanan had joined the BJP through the “online” mode. When a reporter asked, “Oh [through] a missed call?” Mr. Murugan and his supporters burst out laughing.

