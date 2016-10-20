Woman murdered

Two persons on Tuesday night killed Pavayee (65) stole gold jewellery weighing about 12 gm, and Rs. 2,500. Pavayee was staying alone at her house in Rayarpalayam. On Tuesday, when her son-in-law went to the house to give her food, he found her dead. The police have arrested P. Manikandan alias Ayyan of Rasipuram, and his friend Dinesh.

Boy hospitalised

M. Sathyadas (13) was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital after a small snake was found inside his shoe that he was wearing on Wednesday. He was studying at a private school in Udayapatti. During his class hours, he felt uncomfortable. When the teacher removed his shoe, she found a viper. Doctors said that no snake bite marks were found in his legs.

Poet remembered

The 128th birth anniversary of Ramalingam Pillai, poet, was observed here on Wednesday. District Collector M. Asia Mariam paid floral tributes to the picture of the poet at his house on Senthamangalam Road. The poet’s grand child R.A. Palaniappan was the special guest.Known as Namakkal Kavignar, Venkatarama Ramalingam Pillai was born on October 19, 1888 at Mohanur and worked as a clerk in tahsildar office. Later he became a primary school teacher. As a freedom fighter, he wrote patriotic poems and inspired the people to participate in the freedom struggle. Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Government Arts College for Women, established in 1969, was named after him.