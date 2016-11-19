Special camp to link Aadhaar card with ration shop

A special camp to link Aadhar card with ration shops will be held in the district on Saturday, according to Collector T.G. Vinay.

In a press release here on Friday, he said that the State government has planned to issue smart card to all ration card holders in 2017 to enable them to buy PDS goods. Aaadhar card of all members of the family should be linked with their respective ration shop. Fair price shop sales personnel, village assistant, panchayat secretary, PDS revenue inspectors, taluk supply officers and coop staff would be engaged in this work. They would visit all houses and link the Aadhar card with the ration shop, he added. The Collector appealed to all the card holders to avail this camp and link their Aadhar card with the ration shops.