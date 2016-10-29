Special bus, train services clear festival rush

Huge crowds of passengers were witnessed in the bus stand and railway junction on the eve of Deepavali festival on Friday.

The crowd could be regulated owing to operation of special services by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and attachment of additional unreserved compartments by the Southern Railway.

The TNSTC operated additional services from Erode bus stand to Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem Madurai, Chennai, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Tiruppur, Sathy, Palani, Karur and Dindigul.

Buses were also operated round-the-clock between Erode and important towns in the district including Gobi, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Perundurai and Sathy.

In all, 100 additional bus services were operated in the district.

All unreserved compartments of trains bound for various destinations were overcrowded at Erode Junction.

For those coming to Erode from Chennai, the special fare service to clear extra rush was quite helpful.

The special fare train operated between Chennai - Egmore and Erode has been extended up to Coimbatore for a day.

The train left Chennai Egmore and 3 p.m. and was scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 2 a.m. on Saturday. In the return direction, the train will depart from Coimbatore at 2.40 a.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 1.30 p.m. on October 30. Four of the 10 general second class coaches were unreserved compartments.

The special fare train started plying from October 16 and would be operated until October 31.

The train departs from Erode at 4.45 a.m. to reach Chennai Egmore at 1.30 p.m.