Solid waste management with people’s participation

The municipal administration has introduced solid waste management programme in coordination with the people, with a view to ensuring efficient and hygienic handling of garbage being collected in the town.

The municipality has distributed blue bags to households and the people have been advised to segregate degradable and non-degradable waste.

The town has an estimated 30,000 households and the bags were distributed free of cost to each and every house.

A special campaign sensitising the masses particularly women was conducted in the town on the need for improving solid waste management, according to N. Gandhirajan, Municipal Commissioner.

The garbage would be collected by the sanitary workers in the 18 wards and for ensuring effective collection, volunteers of ‘Green Friends’ would also be pressed into service, he said.

Lt. Governor inspects

On Saturday, Kiran Bedi, Lt. Governor of Puducherry, visited Ward 8 in Karaikal and interacted with the residents of Kottukulam area. Later, she visited the compost yard at Paravaipet and inspected the garbage management and disposal system.

P. Parthiban, Collector, R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector and other officials were present.