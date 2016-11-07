Sanitation work is no violation, says official

Will any sanitation work aimed at prevention of incidence of dengue be violation of election norms? “Certainly not. It is a public health issue and a regular duty of a local body. It will not attract any provisions of Model Code of Conduct currently in vogue in view of the election to the Thanajavur Assembly constituency,” said M. Varadaraj, Commissioner of Thanjavur Corporation.

In a release issued here on Sunday, Mr. Varadaraj referred to the urgent need for clearing the channels in and around the Big Temple where the Sadhaya Vizha will be held on November 8.

“It is a 11-day exercise. Five days prior and five days after the festival, the sanitary workers have to be roped in for clearing the channels as part of anti-dengue measures,” he said. The Corporation pressed into service contract workers on daily wage basis, he said adding that it formed part of the fundamental and regular duty of the Corporation.