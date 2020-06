Madurai Today

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pradosha puja, Railway Colony, 4.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Nalvazhi’ by Dr. Aadhalaiyur Soorya Kumar, 5.45 p.m.; aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Ilakkia Inbam’ by K. Rajendran, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Chokkanatha Venba’ by A. Arumugam, North Adi Street, 7 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Pradosha puja, No. 88 Amman Sannidhi, 6 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Gita class by Swami Tatwananda, P and T Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Sri Madanagopala Swami Temple: Discourse on ‘Sri Mahabharatham’ by Vasudeva Govindacharaja Bhattachar, West Masi Street, 7 p.m.

Panniru Thirumurai Mandram: Tirupugazh Sindanai Vattam by Pulavar N.S. Sundararaman, Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Iravathanallur, 5 p.m.

Sivananda Satsung Bhavan: Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, discourse by T.K. Seshan, 70 Pechiamman Padithurai, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Kadavu and Ragapriya: Tamil songs, vocal concert by Sanjay Subramanian, Hotel Fortune Pandiyan, 6 p.m.

Magizhvor Mandram: 139th meeting, Pulavar Sankaralingam, chief guest, Victoria Edward Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’ Forum: Seminar on ‘New education policy -Forum’s perspective’, Prof. Rajamanickam, N. Muthunilavan speak, Tholkapiar Hall, MKU College, Alagarkoil Road, 6 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m, 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes, 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street, 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

TOPKIDS: Osho dynamic meditation, Alagarkoil Road, K. Pudur, 6.30 a.m.

GENERAL

The Institution of Engineers: Lecture meeting, N. Arunachalam, former Chief Engineer, PWD, speaks on ‘Rainwater and virtual water,’ No. 1 Vivekananda Nagar, 120 Feet Road, 6 p.m.

Lions Club of Madurai City: Ninth monthly meeting in association with Paramakudi Lions Club, V. Swaminathan editor, Desiya Valimai monthly magazine, Hotel Rajadhane, opposite Apollo Hospital, 7 p.m.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: Ninth Gandhian Research Forum meeting, R. Devadoss presents paper, Library Hall, 5.30 p.m.

YMCA: Mega cycle rally, ‘Making cycling a way of life -Pedalling towards greener Madurai’, P.G.S. Dinesh Davidson, Senior GM, JK Fenner, flags off, Dr. J. Satya, president, YMCA, Programme and Youth Empowerment, presides, UC HSS Grounds, 7 a.m.

Bethshan Special School: Felicitation to staff working in special schools in Madurai district, Dr. V.S. Vijayakumar, chief guest, Sikkandar Chavadi, 5 p.m.

Vidiyal: Volleyball coaching for children, Muthupatti, 7.30 a.m.; Mother’s meet, Rathinapuram, 3 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, 14 Vaithianatha Iyer Street, Shenoy Nagar, 7 p.m.