Double life term awarded

A Fast Track Court here on Wednesday awarded double life sentence to a T. Velu (51) of Paralachi in connection with a double murder in 2013.

The police said Velu had reportedly hacked his wife Chinnamuniyakkal (35), 13-year-old daughter and son Muniyappan on August 10, 2013. While the wife and daughter died, the son escaped with injuries.

The assault was following his illegal affair with a 62-year-old woman, the police said. The Paralachi police arrested him for double murder and attempt to murder.

When the case came up for hearing, the FTC found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo double life term for the double murder. On the attempt-to-murder charge he was awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment and one-year jail for assaulting with deadly weapon.

The court directed him to undergo the punishment concurrently.