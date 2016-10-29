DMK leader confident of winning by-election in Tirupparankundram

Senior DMK leader and former Minister I. Periyasamy exuded confidence that the DMK would win in the Tiruparankundram by-election.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that even though the DMK had not won the Tiruppankundram seat for a while, it would capitalise the simmering discontent and dissatisfaction among voters against the State government and win the by-election.

“We have a sizable vote bank within Tirupparankundram town limits. Discontent has been very high in rural areas, especially among farmers who had extended their support to the AIADMK in the last assembly election,” he said.

The crop loan waiver did not benefit several genuine cases. Ruling party men who were controlling cooperatives enjoyed all benefits including crop loan and loan waiver, leaving pittance to real farmers. Several small and tiny farmers did not benefit from the waiver scheme. Similarly, other sections of people in rural areas too did not receive the benefit of several government schemes.

These people would extend their support to the DMK only, he pointed out.

Moreover, Old Age Pension was denied to thousands of genuine beneficiaries.

Even today, they have been running from pillar to post to get monthly pension. The government has not taken any step to verify those cases to resume disbursal of OAP, he added.