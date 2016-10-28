Co-optex woos shoppers

Lining up a slew of varieties across silk, cotton fabrics as well as sarees and dhoties, the Co-optex, Thanjavur Region, is planning to achieve a sales target of Rs. 15.50 crore during the current Deepavali season. Last year, the region achieved Rs. 12.30 crore sales in the festive season.

The cooperative major has showcased pure silk sarees, soft silk sarees, organic sarees, kora cotton sarees while the chudithar materials are attracting the young girls and college students.

The liberal discount of 30 per cent in addition to the quality of the silk and cotton sarees on display besides the numerous alluring designs in various hues have been a hit with the customers during this Deepavali season, according to the Regional Manager Chelliah.

Organic cotton sarees and soft silk sarees have been in demand during the current Deepavali season besides the regular pure silk which is still a much sought-after material. Gift packs also add luster to the sales at the grand Vairam Show Room of Co-optex in Thanjavur. The showroom hopes to do a total sale of Rs. one crore this Deepavali.