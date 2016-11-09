ADGP reviews execution of CCTNS in Salem range

Seema Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, reviewed the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Track Networking and Systems (CCTNS) in Salem Range here on Tuesday.

The CCTNS was implemented across all the police stations in Salem, Namakkal and Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri districts that helps the police to trace all the cases registered in police stations across the country and share necessary information.

The system is also connected to the mobile phones of senior police officials who can monitor the progress of each case registered in their jurisdiction regularly. She held discussed the effective utilisation of data.

Salem Range DIG P. Nagarajan, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, Superintendents of Police P. Rajan (Salem), Pandith Gangadhar (Dharmapuri) , D. Mahesh Kumar (Krishnagiri) and S. Maheswaran (Namakkal), DSPs, ADSPs and Assistant Commissioners participated.