A moment to rejoice for these children

For about 600 children from the underprivileged section of society and tribal community from Tirupur and Coimbatore districts, the Deepavali celebrations held here on Sunday provided with moments to rejoice and return home with radiant smiles on their faces.

The event was organised by Tirupur Sewa Samithi and Youth Indian Trust, both forums of North Indian community settled here, along with Lions Club of Tirupur Knit City, Nature Medicare Charitable Trust and Leo Club of Tirupur Kumran College for Women.

Cultural programmes were organised and the children were given dresses and sweets. The participants were also extended a sumptuous lunch.

Devaraj Singh, president of Youth Indian Trust, and vice-president of Tirupur Sewa Samithi, said that it was decided to mobilise Rs. 2 lakh for one of the children participated in the event to meet the expenses required for her to undergo a spinal surgery.

“Rahul Todi, former president of Tirupur Sewa Samithi, has personally agreed to bear the lion’s share of the expenses, with the remaining amount to be raised by the organisers of the event,” he added.