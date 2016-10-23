Tamil Nadu

‘Safe Deepavali’ awareness campaign launched

Safety first:District fire officials distributing pamphlets to students in Thoothukudi on Friday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a ‘Safe Deepavali’ campaign here on Friday.

Awareness on bursting crackers in a safe manner was imparted to students of Seena Vaana Government Higher Secondary School here. District Fire Officer S. Dhavamani said that crackers should not be burst with bottles or any hard objects, which might cause serious accidents. Revellers were advised not to hold crackers in their dress pockets and also not to heat any wet cracker in kitchens.

Prior to bursting crackers in public places, the celebrants should watch both sides of the roads to avoid any risk. Awareness rallies would also be organised regarding bursting of crackers safely in public places. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed to students on the occasion.

