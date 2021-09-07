Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What happened at the Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat?

A video analysis on the implications of the Kisan Mahapanchayat that was recently held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Lakhs of farmers attended the Muzaffarnagar Kisan mahapanchayat on organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait declared his determination to oust the BJP government in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections by tapping into rural anger and uniting farmers and workers across religion and caste.

During his speech, Mr. Tikait called out both “Allahu Akbar” and “Har Har Mahadev”.

His huge audience echoed his chants that rang across the western U.P. town, which was the site of brutal communal riots just eight years ago.