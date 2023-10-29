Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Cash for query: The Political storm surrounding Mahua Moitra

October 29, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Trinamool Congress member in the Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra, who is facing an inquiry into allegations of cash-for-query, has been asked to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2, but the panel ruled out any further extension.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had allegedly taken bribes from a business house to ask questions in Parliament.

Ms. Moitra denied the allegations and urged the Speaker to first complete the “probe” into Mr. Dubey’s educational qualifications and then hold an investigation into the allegations against her.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: K. Rajashree Das