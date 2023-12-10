HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SUV catches fire after accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, eight charred to death

The accident occurred late on December 9 near the Dubhaura village on the Bareilly-Nainital Road, police said

December 10, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Bareilly (U.P.)

PTI
Firefighters and police personnel at the spot after an SUV caught fire following a collision with a truck on the Bareilly-Nainital road, in Bareilly district on December 9, 2023. (Videograb, best available quality)

Firefighters and police personnel at the spot after an SUV caught fire following a collision with a truck on the Bareilly-Nainital road, in Bareilly district on December 9, 2023. (Videograb, best available quality) | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight people, including a child, were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by an oncoming truck and caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on December 10.

The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre puncture. It jumped the barrier onto other side of the road and was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The accident occurred late on December 9 near the Dubhaura village on the Bareilly-Nainital Road, they added.

By the time the police reached the spot, the SUV was engulfed by the flames, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Sushil Chandrabhan confirmed the deaths of the eight people, including the child.

The victims are yet to be identified.

The SUV belonged to Sumit Gupta, who had given it to one Furkhan, the police said and added a detailed probe is underway.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.