HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court says surrogacy using donor gametes can’t be prohibited as a condition in consent form

Court allows 12 couples to have child through surrogacy using donor female gametes if they fulfil other medical conditions as per law

November 21, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated November 22, 2023 02:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing petitions filed by 13 couples, who had questioned the legality of the March 14, 2023 amendment made to Form-2, and sought permission to have a child with donor female gamete. All the petitioners qualified for surrogacy prior to the amendment made to the Form-2. Photo for representation.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing petitions filed by 13 couples, who had questioned the legality of the March 14, 2023 amendment made to Form-2, and sought permission to have a child with donor female gamete. All the petitioners qualified for surrogacy prior to the amendment made to the Form-2. Photo for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

Observing that disallowing surrogacy through donor gametes as a condition in the consent form for seeking permission to undergo surrogacy is contrary to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Rules, the High Court of Karnataka has permitted 12 couples to opt for surrogacy through donor female gametes.

“It is trite law that a form cannot control the Act or the Rules, and if permitted, it would be akin to permitting the tail to wag the dog,” the court observed while pointing out that the form takes away the right of the eligible couple to undergo gestational surrogacy using donor gametes even though the Act and Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, 2022 permit use of donor gametes.

Though the High Court came to the conclusion that the clause (1)(d) of Form No-2 of the surrogacy regulations, amended with effect from March 14, 2023 (allowing surrogacy using both gametes from the intending couple only and not through donor gametes) as ‘blatantly contrary to law’, it refrained from declaring the amendment as illegal, as the issue of legality of the amendment is pending before the apex court.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing petitions filed by 13 couples, who had questioned the legality of the March 14, 2023 amendment made to Form-2, and sought permission to have a child with donor female gamete. All the petitioners were qualified for surrogacy prior to the amendment made to the Form-2.

Dies dreaming motherhood’

A 37-year-old petitioner-woman died during the pendency of her petition, dreaming of motherhood, the court noted.

All the 13 women petitioners, who had approached the court along with their spouse, had one similar medical condition — that their female gamete (oocyte) cannot be used along with male gamete (sperm) of their spouse in the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) method for creating an embryo to be implanted into the surrogate.

The restriction in the amended clause in Form-2 had come in their way of having a child through gestational surrogacy using donor female gamete as their medical condition did not favour use of their own female gamete. “The fertilization of a donor oocyte by the sperm of the husband” was allowed in clause 1(d) of Form-2 prior to the amendment.

Other conditions

Noticing that the apex court had recently stayed the applicability of this clause in respect of a couple and allowed them to apply for surrogacy provided they fulfil other conditions as per the law, Justice Nagaprasanna said that, in the light of the peculiar quagmire and the impending urgency of every one of the petitioners and their medical condition, they would become entitled to opt for surrogacy through donor gametes.

“The authorities cannot insist or direct the petitioners that the donor gamete cannot be made use of by the intending couple. The authorities shall forthwith process the petitioners’ applications, if any, and issue eligibility certificate or essentiality certificate, if the intending couple would fulfil all other conditions,” the court observed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / health / medical conditions

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.