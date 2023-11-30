HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surat chemical factory fire: 7 workers killed, 24 injured 

The fire broke out at the chemical plant at around 2 am on November 29, 2023 following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it.

November 30, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Ahmedabad

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa
Smoke and flame billows from the chemical factory in the Sachin Gidc area where the fire broke out, in Surat on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Smoke and flame billows from the chemical factory in the Sachin Gidc area where the fire broke out, in Surat on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A massive blast in storage tank and subsequent fire in a chemical manufacturing factory in Surat killed seven workers, whose bodies were recovered from the premises in the early hours of Thursday, November 30, officials said.

According to Surat district collector Ayush Oak; out of the seven persons found dead at the chemical manufacturing unit of Aether Industries Ltd in Sachin industrial area of the city, one was an employee of the company while six others were contractual workers.

“During a search operation in the factory premises, officials found bodies of seven workers who went missing after the fire which engulfed the plant on Wednesday,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Divyesh Patel (company employee), Santosh Vishwakarma, Sanat Kumar Mishra, Dharmendra Kumar, Ganesh Prasad, Sunil Kumar and Abhishek Singh.

Two dozen people injured

The collector said 24 people who were injured in the incident are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.

The fire broke out at the chemical plant at around 2 am on Wednesday following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it.

As many as 15 fire tenders were engaged in the fire-fighting operation which went on for nine hours to bring the blaze under control.

In a statement dated November 29 and submitted to stock exchanges, the company said, “...we hereby inform that an incident of fire was reported at manufacturing site of the company at Plot No. 8203, GIDC Sachin, Surat, today early morning around 01:50 Hrs.”

Injuries to approximately 25 people have been reported, it had said in the statement on Wednesday.

Related Topics

fire / industrial accident / Surat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.