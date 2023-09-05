Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation live | All eyes on Lone’s affidavit

Appearing before the Constitution Bench, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir was only a “temporary phenomenon”. He said, Jammu and Kashmir had seen “enormous changes” post-abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Terrorism, infiltration, stone-pelting and casualties among security personnel have reduced by 45.2%, 90.2%, 97.2% and 65.9%, respectively.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the petitioners however opposed the statistics provided by the Centre on the status of normalcy in the valley.
Chief Justice Chandrachud however clarified that the challenge will be decided solely on the basis of constitutional arguments and not on the statistics presented by the Centre.
