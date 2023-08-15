Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passes away at 80

August 15, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Sulabh International founder, Padma Bhushan recipient and social worker Bindeshwar Pathak died of a cardiac arrest on August 15 at AIIMS Delhi soon after he was rushed into the hospital, said sources. He was 80-years-old.

Pathak was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.

He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. According to PTI, Pathak was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden. Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible. His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Reacting to the news, President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X(formerly Twitter): “The news of the demise of Mr. Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, is very sad. Shri Pathak had taken a revolutionary initiative in the field of cleanliness. He was honored with many awards including Padma-Bhushan. I express my condolences to his family and members of Sulabh International.”

(With inputs from PTI)