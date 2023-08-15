HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passes away at 80

Pathak was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education

August 15, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International. File.

Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International. File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Sulabh International founder, Padma Bhushan recipient and social worker Bindeshwar Pathak died of a cardiac arrest on August 15 at AIIMS Delhi soon after he was rushed into the hospital, said sources. He was 80-years-old.

Pathak was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.

He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. According to PTI, Pathak was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden. Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible. His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Reacting to the news, President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X(formerly Twitter): “The news of the demise of Mr. Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, is very sad. Shri Pathak had taken a revolutionary initiative in the field of cleanliness. He was honored with many awards including Padma-Bhushan. I express my condolences to his family and members of Sulabh International.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.