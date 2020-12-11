Structures supporting terror continue to exist in India’s neighbourhood: Rajnath

Terming terrorism a major scourge for the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said structures which support and sustain terrorism “continue to exist, including in India’s neighbourhood.”
Virtually addressing the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus which includes China and its thematic discussions organised by Vietnam, Mr. Singh reiterated India’s call for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific based on sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws.
“He also reiterated India’s support to freedom of navigation and over-flight for all in international waters in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that Mr. Singh underlined the importance of mutual trust and confidence based on “restraint in activities and actions that may further complicate the situation in the region.”
In this regard, Mr. Singh underlined the need to collectively address threats to rules-based order, maritime security, cyber-related crimes and terrorism.
