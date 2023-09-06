HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha dies in Gurugram

Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha had been admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in Gurugram for treatment some days ago

September 06, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @KeralaGovernor TWEETED ON SEPT. 6, 2023** New Delhi: A photo of Chief of the Special Protection Group Arun Kumar Sinha. Sinha died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday at 61. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_06_2023_000046B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @KeralaGovernor TWEETED ON SEPT. 6, 2023** New Delhi: A photo of Chief of the Special Protection Group Arun Kumar Sinha. Sinha died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday at 61. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_06_2023_000046B) | Photo Credit: -

Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha died at a Gurugram hospital on September 6. He was 61. A 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha, was granted a one-year extension in service on May 31.

He had been admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in Gurugram for treatment some days ago, the sources said.

The SPG provides the Prime Minister proximate armed security cover.

Sinha, designated to serve as the head of the SPG “on a contract basis” till May 31, 2024, in the rank and pay of Director General of Police, was appointed SPG chief in March 2016 as its 12th director.

Condoling his death, the Indian Police Service (IPS) association said, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Arun Kumar Sinha, (IPS 1987 KL)  Director SPG. His unwavering commitment to duty and exemplary leadership will forever inspire us." "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace," it said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sinha had served in various capacities in his cadre State, Kerala, and with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Centre.

 

Related Topics

security measures / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.