Special court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 13

Aryan Khan’s advocate argued that his client had been in custody since October 9 and his statement had been recorded only once.

The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on October 11 said it would hear the bail application filed by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on October 13 in the drugs case.

Mr. Aryan Khan, 23, was sent to Arthur Road Jail on October 8 after the additional metropolitan magistrate R.M. Nilekar rejected his bail application by stating that the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the plea.

Senior advocate Amit Desai representing Mr. Aryan Khan appeared before special judge V.V. Patil and argued that his client had been in custody since October 9 and his statement had been recorded only once. The advocate said that he had not been found in possession of any narcotics and that copies of his bail application had been served to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB’s counsel A.M. Chimalkar sought one week’s time to reply to the bail plea. However, the court said it would hear the matter on October 13.

On October 2, the central agency busted a drug racked on a cruise and seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and ₹1,33,000 cash at the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

Mr. Aryan Khan along with eight others have been charged with Sections 8 (c) - prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tran-ship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, 20 (b) - punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or uses cannabis, 27 - punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, 28 - punishment for attempts to commit offences and 29 punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy read with 35 presumption of culpable mental state of the NDPS Act.