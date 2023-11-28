HamberMenu
Silkyara rescue operation is multi-agency effort co-ordinated by PMO, says NDMA member

Green corridor created for transporting equipment through road, rail and air

November 28, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ambulances with rescued workers come out from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, on Nov. 28, 2023.

Ambulances with rescued workers come out from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, on Nov. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Multiple Ministries, public-sector undertakings, and defence agencies pooled in expertise, personnel and equipment under the oversight of the Prime Minister’s Office for the Silkyara rescue operations.

“No government agency was left out. Be it the Health Ministry, the Road Ministry or the Railway Board – all brought their expertise on board. The Department of Telecom too ensured a better communications network at the site,” said Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (retired), a Member of, the National Disaster Management Authority, at a press briefing.

Kin of trapped workers say they won’t send them to Silkyara again

The Indian Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force and the Border Road Organisation, along with State agencies such as the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration also came together.

“This could happen only when there are clear instructions from the PM and the PMO,” added Mr. Hasnain.

A coordination meeting with all the agencies working at the site was chaired by Principal Secretary to PM, P.K. Mishra, on November 20 where they were told to monitor the operations on an hourly basis. Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Road Secretary, Anurag Jain, were also instructed to ensure a green corridor for transporting equipment from various parts of the country through road, rail and air.

The Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, Mangesh Ghildiyal visited the spot to take stock of the situation and was later stationed their. Former Adviser to PM Bhaskar Kulbe too has been camping their for daily monitoring. Additionally, both PS to PM and Home Secretary visited Silkyara tunnel on Monday.

