Severe turbulence on Delhi-Sydney Air India flight; several passengers injured

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence

May 17, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Air India’s airport manager in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival. Image for representation purpose only. File

Air India’s airport manager in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Seven passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight were injured after the flight encountered severe turbulence mid-air on May 17. The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at Sydney airport, no passenger was hospitalised.

According to a senior DGCA official, the passengers suffered a “minor sprain”. The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.

“During the flight, seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit,” the official said.

Air India’s airport manager in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.

A statement from Air India on the incident is awaited.

(With PTI/ANI inputs)

