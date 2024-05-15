GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Seven schools received 'hoax' bomb threat emails in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Five private schools and two government schools have received bomb threats through an email in the last 72 hours, he said.

Updated - May 15, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Kanpur (UP)

PTI

Seven schools, including two run by the government, received bomb threat emails which were found to be a ‘hoax’, officials Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur said on May 15.

"Most schools reported the threat emails to police on Tuesday after it came to their knowledge, as the schools were closed on Sunday and Monday," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said.

Five private schools and two government schools have received bomb threats through an email in the last 72 hours, he said.

The schools that received the bomb threat include Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA school in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, the Chintal’s school in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore estate.

The officer claimed that following a preliminary investigation it was found that the threats were a hoax.

"The Cyber Crime officials have been alerted and the instructions were issued to launch the investigation into the matter after registering the FIR," the ACP said. "We are also trying to ascertain patterns between the hoax bomb threats received by schools in Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR," he said.

Similar "hoax" threats were received in schools of Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR earlier this month, said police.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.