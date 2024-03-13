GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Selection of Election Commissioners: Congress leader seeks details of short-listed candidates

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is also a member of the PM-led panels for selection of CIC and CVC

March 13, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked for the details of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners along with their bio-datas. File

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked for the details of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners along with their bio-datas. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Ahead of the meeting of the Prime Minister-chaired high-powered panel for selection of Election Commissioners, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to the Law Ministry seeking details of short-listed candidates along with their "dossiers".

In a letter to Secretary, Legislative Department, Rajiv Mani, Mr. Chowdhury has asked him to send him details of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners along with their bio-datas.

The Congress leader, who is part of the panel for selection of ECs, has asked the Law Ministry official to follow the procedure for appointment of other top officials, including CIC and Information Commissioners, besides that adopted for appointing Central Vigilance Commissioner.

Mr. Chowdhury is also a member of the PM-led panels for selection of CIC and CVC.

"I would request you to make available the 'dossier' containing bio-datas of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners before the meeting," Mr. Chowdhury is learnt to have said in his letter to the Law Ministry.

The meeting of the high powered panel will be held on March 14 at 12 noon to select two Election Commissioners to fill up vacancies created by the sudden resignation of Arun Goel and retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey.

