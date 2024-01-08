GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC stays Bombay HC order asking EC to hold Pune LS bypoll immediately

Supreme Court has stayed the Bombay High Court order asking the EC to hold the bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha seat immediately

January 08, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Supreme Court of India complex. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India complex. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court has stayed the Bombay High Court order asking the Election Commission (EC) to immediately hold the bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, which has been vacant since March 29, 2023, after the death of MP Girish Bapat.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submission of the EC that the tenure of the present Lok Sabha is ending on June 16 this year and the bypoll will be a futile exercise at this point in time. The top court, however, questioned the delay in holding the bypoll.

