SC issues notice to Centre on PILs challenging the censoring of BBC documentary

February 03, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The Supreme Court on February 3 issued notice to the government, in a petition filed by senior journalist N. Ram, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Prashant Bhushan, challenging the censoring of a BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’. The Court has directed the government to produce the original records of their order blocking the airing of the documentary by the next date of hearing, which has been scheduled in April.

According to the plea, the Ministry, under Rule 16(3) of the Information Technology Rules of 2021 and Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 had on January 20 sent a legal request to Twitter India to block 50 tweets concerning and even containing links to the documentary.

The petitioners have urged the court to call for and quash orders directly or indirectly censoring the documentary.

The petition had said, “Criticism of the government or its policies or even the judgment of the Supreme Court does not tantamount to violation of sovereignty and integrity of India… All citizens, including the Press, have the fundamental right to view, form an informed opinion, critique, report on and lawfully circulate the contents of the documentary as right to freedom of speech and expression incorporates the right to receive and disseminate information.”

The petition also cited instances of action taken against University students for viewing the film, as well as central Universities like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, issuing an advisory to cancel a screening to maintain “peace and harmony” on the campus.

The two-part documentary is reported to be critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. The petition noted that Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor of the Ministry, had tweeted that the documentary was blocked on YouTube and Twitter following the orders of the Secretary of the Ministry on January 20 under emergency powers in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. As links to the documentary were removed from social media platform, opposition parties across the country held public screenings of the documentary.

In an earlier response, the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi had said that the documentary is a piece of “propaganda” that reflects the “agencies and individuals” who carry a “colonial mindset”. “The bias, the lack of objectivity, and frankly a continuing colonial mindset, is blatantly visible. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again,” Mr. Bagchi had said.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice on a separate plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma.