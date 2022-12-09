  1. EPaper
SC dismisses RTI plea to disclose details of 2018 Collegium meeting

“The Collegium is multi-member body, whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain,” the court said.

December 09, 2022 11:30 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of the Supreme Court of India

Representational image of the Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea under the Right to Information Act that sought to disclose the details of a Collegium meeting held on December 12, 2018.

ALSO READ
Laying the ground to delegitimise the Supreme Court

A bench of Justices M. R. Shah and C. T. Ravikumar said that only resolutions drawn and signed by all Collegium members can be said to be a final decision. Tentative resolutions drawn upon discussion and consultation among the members cannot be said to be final unless they are signed by all of them, it said.

“Collegium is a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in the public domain,” it said.

The top court said it cannot place reliance on media reports and the interview of a former member of the Collegium and doesn’t want to comment on statements made by the former judge.

In a resolution passed on January 10, 2019, the Collegium, whose combination was changed due to the retirement of Justice M. B. Lokur, mentioned that in its meeting on December 12, 2018 only consultations were held on certain names but no final decision was taken.

The top court passed the verdict on a petition by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj against a Delhi High Court order dismissing her plea seeking the agenda of the Supreme Court Collegium’s meeting held on December 12, 2018, when certain decisions were purportedly taken on the elevation of some judges to the apex court.

The Court had earlier said that it was the “most transparent institution” and that it was not backtracking. “An oral decision may have been taken [in the December 12, 2018 Collegium meeting]. You are not entitled to the oral decisions… The decision may not have been converted to writing… So many things could have been discussed in the Collegium meeting,” Justice Shah said.

The Supreme on December 2, 2022 said it had become a “fashion” for its former judges to comment on earlier decisions of the Collegium when they were part of it.

“We do not want to comment on anything said by former members [of the Supreme Court Collegium]... We don’t want to say or comment on them at all… Nowadays it has become a fashion to comment on earlier decisions when they were part of the Collegium,” said Justice Shah.

(With inputs from PTI)

