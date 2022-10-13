SC delivers split verdict on Hijab row, case likely to go to a larger Bench

The petitions were referred to the Chief Justice of India who would appoint an appropriate and larger Bench to re-hear the case.

Students staging a protest in Mangaluru on the Hijab row in Mangaluru. File | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The petitions were referred to the Chief Justice of India who would appoint an appropriate and larger Bench to re-hear the case.

A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court on October 13, 2022, delivered a split verdict on the appeals of students who had challenged the Karnataka High Court decision that wearing hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.

While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals, Sudhanshshu Dhulia set aside the high court verdict.

Justice Gupta said the prohibition on hijab in classrooms does not violate free expression and choice of Muslim girl students.

However, Justice Dhulia held that the Karnataka High Court was wrong in deciding whether or not wearing hijab was an essential part of Islam.

Embracing the Supreme Court's judgment in the Bijoe Emmanuel case, which had held that courts only need to test whether a practice is prevalent, was established and a bona fide one, Justice Dhulia said wearing hijab meets all the three criteria.

Justice Dhulia also highlighted the importance of the education of girl children. How nothing should impede in that goal. He pointed out girl children, especially in rural India, are already facing tremendous odds in their path to get an education. The state and the society should not place any more of these roadblocks.

"Are we making their lives any better?" Justice Dhulia asked.

He said he differed from Justice Gupta's opinion though "I have the greatest respect for my brother". Justice Gupta retires on October 16.

The petitions were referred to the Chief Justice of India who would appoint an appropriate and larger Bench to re-hear the case.

The Bench had reserved its verdict on the pleas on September 22 after hearing arguments in the matter for 10 days.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka's Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

During the arguments in the Supreme Court, a number of counsel appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes.

Counsel for the petitioners had argued on various aspects, including on the state government's February 5, 2022 order which banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges.

Some advocates had also argued that the matter be referred to a five-judge constitution Bench.

On the other hand, the counsel appearing for the state had argued that the Karnataka government order that kicked up a row over hijab was "religion neutral".

Insisting that the agitation in support of wearing hijab in educational institutions was not a "spontaneous act" by a few individuals, the State's counsel had argued in the Supreme Court that the government would have been "guilty of dereliction of constitutional duty" if it had not acted the way it did.

The State government's order of February 5, 2022, was challenged by some Muslim girls in the high court.

Several pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict.