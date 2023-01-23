RSS and Netaji have same goal of making India great: Mohan Bhagwat

HamberMenu
Lauding Netaji's contribution to India's freedom struggle, Mr. Bhagwat urged everyone to imbibe the qualities and teachings of Bose and work towards making the country " vishwa guru".

January 23, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Kolkata

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on January 23 said the goals of his right-wing organisation and that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are similar — making India a great nation. His comment comes amid the criticism that the ideologies of the RSS and the freedom fighter were not the same. Critics pointed out that Netaji believed in secularism which is "against the 'hindutva' ideology of the RSS".

Lauding Netaji's contribution to India's freedom struggle, Mr. Bhagwat urged everyone to imbibe the qualities and teachings of Bose and work towards making the country " vishwa guru" (world leader).

"We remember Netaji not only because we are grateful to him for his valuable contributions towards the freedom struggle but also to ensure that we also imbibe his qualities. His dream of India which he wanted to build is still not fulfilled. We have to work to achieve it," he said. Situations and paths might differ, but the destination remains the same, Mr. Bhagwat said.

“Subhas babu (Netaji) was first associated with the Congress and followed its path of ‘ satygraha’, and ‘ andolon’, but when he realised that this was not enough and there was a need for freedom struggle, he worked towards it. Paths differ but the goals are the same," he said.

"We have Subhasbabu’s ideals in front of us to follow. The goals he had are our goals too... Netaji had said India is a smaller version of the world and India has to provide relief to the world. We all have to work towards it," the RSS chief said.

