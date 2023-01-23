Netaji will be remembered for fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM Modi

January 23, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said he will be remembered for his fierce resistance to the colonial rule.

Mr. Modi government had christened the day ' Parakram Diwas' in 2021 to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birth anniversary.

"Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India's history. "He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule," Mr. Modi said in a tweet. "Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India," he said.