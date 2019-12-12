National

Retail inflation soars to over 3-year high of 5.54%

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket jumped to 10.01%. This compares with 7.89% in October and (-) 2.61% in the year ago-month.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket jumped to 10.01%. This compares with 7.89% in October and (-) 2.61% in the year ago-month.  

more-in

Inflation in vegetables shot up to 35.99% in November, as against 26.10% in October.

Retail inflation spiked to a more than three-year high of 5.54% in November due to costlier food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items.

The previous high was in July 2016, when the consumer price index-based inflation stood at 6.07%. Retail inflation was 4.62% in October, and 2.33% in November 2018.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket jumped to 10.01%. This compares with 7.89% in October and (-) 2.61% in the year ago-month.

During the month, inflation in vegetables shot up to 35.99%, as against 26.10% in October.

Likewise, the prices of cereals and eggs grew at a faster pace of 3.71%. Prices of meat and fish rose by 9.38% annually and of eggs by 6.2% in November.

Prices of pulses and related products jumped 13.94% during the month.

In the fuel and light category, prices dropped by 1.93%.

The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the Government to contain inflation in the range of 4%, with a margin of 2% on either side.

ICRA Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said that moderation in vegetable prices should douse food inflation to a large extent in early 2020, and healthy groundwater and reservoir levels bode well for rabi output and yields of various cereals.

However, the year-on-year decline in the area sown under rabi pulses and oilseeds poses a concern, given the high inflation being recorded by some of these items.

“ICRA expects the CPI inflation to spike further to 5.8-6% in December 2019, close to the upper threshold of the MPC’s medium-term target, driven by the recent revision in telecom tariffs. As a result, we expect the MPC (monetary policy committee of RBI) to remain on hold in its February 2020 policy review,” she said.

India’s November inflation has surged to 40-month high mainly due to an increase in food prices, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research - Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services

“At this month’s policy, RBI refrained from cutting rates due to uptick in CPI despite a slow growth. If inflation continues to rise further then RBI may continue to maintain a pause at the February policy,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
inflation and deflation
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 8:05:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/retail-inflation-soars-to-over-3-year-high-of-554-on-costlier-food-items/article30287926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY