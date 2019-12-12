Retail inflation soars to over 3-year high of 5.54%

Retail inflation spiked to a more than three-year high of 5.54% in November due to costlier food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items.

The previous high was in July 2016, when the consumer price index-based inflation stood at 6.07%. Retail inflation was 4.62% in October, and 2.33% in November 2018.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket jumped to 10.01%. This compares with 7.89% in October and (-) 2.61% in the year ago-month.

During the month, inflation in vegetables shot up to 35.99%, as against 26.10% in October.

Likewise, the prices of cereals and eggs grew at a faster pace of 3.71%. Prices of meat and fish rose by 9.38% annually and of eggs by 6.2% in November.

Prices of pulses and related products jumped 13.94% during the month.

In the fuel and light category, prices dropped by 1.93%.

The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the Government to contain inflation in the range of 4%, with a margin of 2% on either side.

ICRA Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said that moderation in vegetable prices should douse food inflation to a large extent in early 2020, and healthy groundwater and reservoir levels bode well for rabi output and yields of various cereals.

However, the year-on-year decline in the area sown under rabi pulses and oilseeds poses a concern, given the high inflation being recorded by some of these items.

“ICRA expects the CPI inflation to spike further to 5.8-6% in December 2019, close to the upper threshold of the MPC’s medium-term target, driven by the recent revision in telecom tariffs. As a result, we expect the MPC (monetary policy committee of RBI) to remain on hold in its February 2020 policy review,” she said.

India’s November inflation has surged to 40-month high mainly due to an increase in food prices, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research - Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services

“At this month’s policy, RBI refrained from cutting rates due to uptick in CPI despite a slow growth. If inflation continues to rise further then RBI may continue to maintain a pause at the February policy,” he said.