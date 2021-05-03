Red Cross to distribute USAID relief

It’s in line with MEA note on April 29 to that effect

Oxygen-related items and medicines coming from the U.S. will be distributed by the Indian Red Cross, said the US Embassy on Sunday. “As each U.S. shipment arrives, USAID is transferring ownership of provided materials upon their arrival to the Government of India through the Indian Red Cross organisation,” it said.

The statement is in line with the directive from the Ministry of External Affairs which had instructed on April 29 that the Indian Red Cross and other NGOs would be part of the process of distribution of the items among the healthcare workers and hospitals.

The reiteration of the role of the Red Cross came soon after 1,25,000 vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir arrived on Sunday evening from the U.S. in the 4th shipment of relief material on board an aircraft of USAID.