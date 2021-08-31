Rajya Sabha gets new Secretary General

Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu, 63, is the new Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha.

He had been working as Secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat since 2018. He replaces Desh Dipak Verma, who demitted office as Secretary General on Tuesday after serving for four years.

Mr. Ramacharyulu is the first insider to rise from the ranks of the Secretariat as it’s ahead in about 70 years since the Rajya Sabha came into being in 1952. Nine such insiders have become the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha so far. He joined the Secretariat in 1983 after serving in the Lok Sabha Secretariat for a year earlier. He served as Special Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Legislature, in 2017.