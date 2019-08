The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill proposing an increase in the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court from 30 to 33 judges.

The House cleared the Bill by voice vote after the government agreed to a wider discussion on the functioning of the Supreme Court in the next session.

However, the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to remove the Congress president as a trustee, could not be taken up due to lack of broad consensus.