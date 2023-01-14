HamberMenu
Rajnath launches ‘Soul of Steel’ challenge in Dehradun for Veterans Day

‘Road to the End’, a 460-km long car rally, was also flagged off as part of a joint expedition by the Army and CLAW Global

January 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the Veterans’ Rally organised on the occasion of the 7th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, in Dehradun, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the Veterans’ Rally organised on the occasion of the 7th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, in Dehradun, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday kick-started the ‘Soul of Steel’ alpine challenge, an initiative to promote tourism in border areas, at an event in Dehradun coinciding with Veterans Day.

He launched a website for volunteers to sign up for various adventure activities under the joint initiative of the Indian Army and CLAW Global, a veterans’ organisation, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. ‘Road to the End’, a 460-km long car rally, was also flagged off as part of a joint expedition by the Army and CLAW Global. The rally will reach its destination in the Garhwal Himalayas near Niti village in Chamoli district, in the next three days.

The ‘Soul of Steel’ expedition will test one’s high-altitude endurance and will initially have 12 Indian participants plus six international teams, between the age group of 18 and 30 years. The challenge will be spread across three months.

“Our brave soldiers have made a huge contribution in transforming India’s image across the world to that of a powerful and respectful nation,” said Mr. Singh addressing the ceremony. “Every soldier of today is a respected veteran of tomorrow. It is our duty to ensure their well-being and satisfaction,” he said.

The celebrations were held at nine locations, and in Chennai, it was presided over by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The first armed forces Veterans Day was celebrated on January, 14, 2016 coinciding with the retirement of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa.

