NEET aspirant found dead in Kota; murder, say parents

April 30, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead in his hostel room in Kunhari area here, with his parents suspecting he was murdered, police said on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Sumit Panchal, from Rohtak, had been preparing for NEET at a coaching institute here for over a year, the police said.

His parents and family have demanded the registration of a murder case against unidentified persons, and an impartial investigation into the matter.

A medical board was constituted to perform the autopsy, said ASI Kaptan, who is investigating the case.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, they said.

A case of unnatural death has been lodged, they said.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father, uncle and grandfather, who reached Kota on Monday morning, suspected foul play and claimed Panchal was murdered.

