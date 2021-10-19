Rajasthan to strengthen law to curb unfair means in exams

Decision after allegations of irregularities in the teacher exam held recently

After allegations of irregularities in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) held recently, the State Government has decided to take stringent measures to prevent use of unfair means in the competitive exams. An ordinance will be brought to strengthen the law to prevent malpractices in tests for recruitment to government services.

About 10 persons, including some police constables, have been arrested and 20 government employees were suspended in connection with the alleged cheating and irregularities in REET-2021 conducted last month. Candidates have staged protests in several towns demanding cancellation of the exam and a re-exam, while the Opposition BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who discussed the issue with the Home Department officials at a high-level meeting here on Sunday, said the ordinance would have provisions for strict action against those involved in cheating, paper leaks and irregularities in the competitive examinations.

The use of unfair means will be included in the category of cognisable and non-bailable offences and a provision made to increase the punishment for the crime from the present three years to seven years. Government officials found involved in the instances of paper leak, appearance of dummy candidates and copying will be terminated from service.

Mr. Gehlot said the recognition of private educational institutions, where the exams were conducted, would be withdrawn if their office-bearers or employees were found involved in any irregularity or malpractices.

More than 16 lakh candidates had appeared in REET-2021 on September 26, which was meant for recruitment of third-grade teachers in the State. The State Government announced that it would consider organising the test again for 600 candidates at a couple of centres in Alwar, where the papers were allegedly leaked.

Free travel

The Chief Minister said free travel facility would be provided to all candidates appearing in the upcoming revenue officials’ recruitment examination as well as the Rajasthan Administrative Service’s preliminary examination. In addition to the roadways buses, private buses will be arranged for giving free travel facility to the candidates.