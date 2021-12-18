Rajasthan panchayat polls | Voting for third phase gets underway

Elections are being held for the 141 wards of seven panchayat samitis and their respective zila parishad constituencies

The third and final phase of polling for panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in three districts of Rajasthan began on December 18.

An Election Commission spokesperson said the polling got underway in Baran, Sriganganagar and Karauli districts at 7.30 a.m. and will continue till 5.30 p.m.

In the third phase, 8.72 lakh voters in the three districts will be able to exercise their franchise.

Elections are being held for the 141 wards of seven panchayat samitis and their respective zila parishad constituencies.

A total of 503 candidates are in the fray for panchayat samiti seats, while three have been elected unopposed.

As many as 1,183 polling stations have been set up for the third phase.

According to the official, 64.35% voters exercised their franchise in the first phase and 68.57% in the second phase.

The counting of votes for all three phases will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters.