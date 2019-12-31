Railways announces passenger fare hike; suburban fares untouched

On the New Year’s Eve, railways announced fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020, according to an order issued on December 31, 2019.

While suburban fares remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares hiked by 1 paisa/km of journey.

The railways also announced a 2 paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and 4 paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes.

Premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains are included in the fare hike.

In the Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani which covers a distance of 1,447 km, the hike at the rate of 4 paise/km will be around Rs. 58.

According to the order, there will not be any change in the reservation fee and super fast charge and the hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.