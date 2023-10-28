HamberMenu
Railway station receives letter warning of ‘imminent bomb attacks’

October 28, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Ministry of Railways confirmed that such a letter had been received and said that the letter has been circulated to concerned authorities.

The Ministry of Railways confirmed that such a letter had been received and said that the letter has been circulated to concerned authorities. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

After receiving a threatening letter purportedly from the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba on October 26 in Haryana, the Ministry of Railways has instructed the local police, GRP, Railway Administration, and State intelligence agencies to take measures to avoid any untoward incident.

At around 11 a.m., on October 26, Station Manager at Yamunanagar Jagadhri Railway Station in Amble division received a postal letter from one Kareem Ansari, who claims to be an area commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba - Kashmir, Pakistan addressed to R.K. Tiwari, station superintendent of the Yamunanagar Jagadhri Station.

The letter stated that to allegedly “avenge the deaths of jihadis” in Jammu and Kashmir, the terrorist group will bomb Jagadhri Railway Station, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Chandigarh, Bhiwani, Meerut and Ghaziabad Kalka.

On November 15, the group said it will bomb Jagadhari Electricity Plant, Rail Workshop, Railway Car Shed and various bus stops and temples, during Deepavali.

The Ministry of Railways confirmed that such a letter had been received and said that the letter has been circulated to Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, Divisional Railway Managers in Northern Railways, Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport in New Delhi for further action.

railway / indian railways / terrorism (crime)

