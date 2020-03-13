Rahul Gandhi slams govt response to COVID-19 outbreak

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the COVID-19 outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a “stupor” and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.
He described the contagious disease as a “huge problem” and said ignoring it was a “non-solution”.
“I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.
“The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor,” the former Congress chief said. He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said COVID-19 is a huge threat to the people.
