Rahul Gandhi slams govt response to COVID-19 outbreak

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament House after attending proceedings during the Budget Session in New Delhi on February 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament House after attending proceedings during the Budget Session in New Delhi on February 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

He described the contagious disease as a “huge problem” and said ignoring it was a “non-solution”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the COVID-19 outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a “stupor” and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.

“I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

“The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor,” the former Congress chief said. He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said COVID-19 is a huge threat to the people.

