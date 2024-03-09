GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s Gujarat leg continues on third day

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said, "Today is the 56th day [of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra]. We will be visiting Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada and Surat today."

March 09, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Chhota Udepur

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on March 8.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on March 8. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat on its third day in the State on March 9, and the Congress leader is scheduled to address a gathering of social workers in Narmada district later in the day.

Talking to PTI, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said, "Today is the 56th day [of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra]. We will be visiting Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada and Surat today."

In the morning session, the yatra will cover Chhota Udepur and Narmada districts. “At 2 p.m., Mr. Gandhi will interact with 70 activists and civil society organisations working for the issues concerning farmers, tribals and Dalits at Kuvarpara in Narmada district,” he said in a post on X.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Dates, route and States covered

"The yatra will head to Bharuch and Surat districts for the afternoon leg. It will set up camp in Rupan, Surat for the night," Mr. Ramesh said. The yatra made an overnight stay at Jambughoda village of Panchmahal district before starting the journey to Chhota Udepur on Saturday morning.

The 6,700-km 'Manipur to Mumbai' yatra entered Gujarat on Thursday from Rajasthan. On Friday morning, Mr. Gandhi visited Kamboi Dham near Jhalod to pay his respects to tribal icon Govind Guru.

Related Topics

Gujarat / Ahmedabad / politics / politics (general) / national politics / state politics / Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.