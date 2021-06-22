National

Quick vaccination vital: V.K. Paul

Quick vaccination is key to opening the economy and going back to normal, said Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. V. K. Paul, speaking to DD News, according to a release issued by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The Ministry said India now aimed to vaccinate at least one crore people a day.

Dr. Paul added that a third wave could be stopped if COVID Appropriate Behaviour was followed and a majority of the people got vaccinated. “Why will there be a third wave if we follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated? There are many countries where even second wave has not arrived; if we follow COVID appropriate behaviour, this period will pass,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of vaccination, he said: “We need to do our daily work, maintain our social life, open schools, businesses, take care of our economy; we will be able to do all this only when we are able to vaccinate at a fast pace.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said it had ensured that full supplies of COVID-19 vaccines under the direct State procurement are provided to States before 21st June.


