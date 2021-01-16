Probe initiated into Rajasthan hooch tragedy

A probe has been initiated into the recent hooch tragedy in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, where seven persons died after consuming spurious liquor.

Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Prem Chand Berwal has initiated the investigation into the tragedy that occured at Chak Samri village in Rupbas tehsil. The deaths occurred over a period of three days earlier this week.

Police have arrested five persons under the Rajasthan Excise Act, 1950, on charges of brewing illicit liquor. Of the 18 villagers who had reportedly consumed liquor, two were in a serious condition and a few others have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the deaths took place because of methyl alcohol poisoning. The State government has announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 each to those taken ill.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered the investigation into the factors that led to the tragedy. The probe will be completed within 15 days. Several police officers and Excise Department officials were placed under suspension, while Rupbas Sub-Divisional Magistrate Lalit Meena was removed and kept on “awaiting posting orders” (APO).

The entire staff of the excise enforcement station in Rupbas was suspended and orders were issued for launching an intensive drive to stop the supply of spurious liquor to the villages in the region bordering Uttar Pradesh. Strict action would be taken on the manufacture of spurious liquor.