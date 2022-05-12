Narendra Modi said "India's vaccination programme is largest in world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the second Global COVID summit through video conference, in New Delhi on May 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 12, 2022, addressed the second global virtual summit on COVID-19. It was hosted by the U.S. government.

While addressing the summit, Mr. Modi said "India's vaccination programme is largest in world."

At the second summit, Mr. Modi further said "In India, we adopted people-centric strategy against pandemic."

The Prime Minister said "Coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test resilience of open societies. Coordinated global response required to combat future health emergencies."

He said "We must build resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines, medicines."

The Prime Minister said "WTO rules, particularly TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build more resilient global health security architecture."

Mr. Modi said “We call for streamlining WHO approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep supply chains stable, predictable.”